How to remove a credit card from Apple Pay

Apple Pay is a convenient and very secure payment method that can be used both at brick-and-mortar stores and for online purchases. To use it, you first have to add a credit/debit card to your Wallet app. If you use the service often, chances are you have added several credit cards and at some point will want to remove some of them, either because they have expired, become compromised, or you simply don't want to use a particular card anymore. Removing a card is just as easy as adding one, and it can be done from your iPhone or iPad, or from iCloud. Here's how to do it:

iOS device

On your iPhone or iPad head to Settings -> Wallet & Apple Pay. Tap on the credit or debit card you want to remove. Scroll to the bottom and tap "Remove Card."

iCloud