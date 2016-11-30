DirecTV launches new iOS app after announcing new streaming service

On Monday, AT&T announced its new streaming service called DirecTV Now. The new service offers a variety of subscription tiers that allows users to stream live channels and On Demand movies and television shows. The four tiers include basic cable options, such as ESPN, FX and Cartoon Network. Plans start at $35 a month and go as high as $70 a month for over 120 channels. Users can also add HBO and Showtime for an additional $5 a month, and can get a free Apple TV by committing to three months of any pricing tier.

You can sign up for DirecTV at directvnow.com. The first 7 days are free and AT&T is currently offering a special $35 deal on the "Go Big" tier which is normally $60.

You can learn more about all the DirecTV Now services by visiting the AT&T Newsroom.

AT&T also launched a new iOS app for DirecTV subscribers. The app allows users to access all the channels, shows and movies available through their specific plan. Users can start a show or movie on any compatible device and continue it on another, and restart live shows that they missed.

DirecTV also supports Apple's new Single Sign-On service which allows users to only enter their password once on supported apps.

Here are the available DirecTV Now pricing tiers: