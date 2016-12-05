How to block all unknown calls on iPhone

Blocking calls on the iPhone can increase privacy, reduce spam and offer peace and quiet when it's most needed. The iPhone has several features designed to help block undesired calls. One way to reduce annoyances is with the Do Not Disturb feature. Blocking an individual number can be convenient, but sometimes it's not enough. There's an easy way to block all calls that are not listed in your iPhone Contacts.

This is where the built-in Do Not Disturb settings in iOS come in handy. In addition to preventing all unknown callers from getting through, this function can be scheduled to occur at certain times.

Follow these instructions to limit all incoming calls to people on your Contacts list:

Navigate to Settings -> Do Not Disturb Toggle Manual ON (green slider) to enable Do Not Disturb (DND), or schedule a time for DND to automatically switch on

Tap Allow Calls From Select All Contacts

Now whenever DND is enabled, the only phone calls you will receive will be known Contacts. The ringer will not sound for incoming calls from phone numbers unlisted in Contacts or from lines with unknown Caller ID.

There are additional options in DND settings, which make it possible to further limit incoming phone calls and decide when to silence the ringer. For a full rundown on how to set up and configure Do Not Disturb settings click here.