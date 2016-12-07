Apple announces Best of 2016 for App Store and iTunes

One week after we announced our favorite iOS games of 2016, Apple has released its annual Best of 2016 for the App Store, iTunes and iBooks. Apple editors chose the free photo editing app Prisma and Clash Royale as the best iPhone app and game of the year. Runner-ups include the photo filter app MSQRD, and one of our personal favorite games of the year, Reigns. The App Store hit Pokémon GO was listed as Breakout Hit of the year.

Apple this year also included a 10 Best Games of the Year list, alongside the Top Paid and Free apps of the year. Here are the rest of this year's winners:

iPad App of the Year: Sketchbook Motion

iPad Game of the Year: Severed

Apple TV App of the Year: Twitter

Apple TV Game of the Year: Riptide GP: Renegade

Apple Watch App of the Year: MySwimPro - Personal Swim Trainer

Apple Watch Game of the Year: Field Day

Mac App of the Year: Bear

Mac Game of the Year: Life is Strange

Top Paid App of the Year: Heads Up!

Top Free App of the Year: Snapchat

Top Grossing App of the Year: Game of War - Fire Age

10 Best Games of the Year

Clash Royale Reigns Plants vs. Zombies Heroes twofold inc Riptide GP: Renegade FIFA Mobile Soccer Rodeo Stampede - Sky Zoo Safari klocki Sleepy Pants The Trail

You can see all Apple's picks for Best of 2016, such as Top Songs of 2016, by visiting the App Store, iTunes and iBooks.

iTunes Connect will be closed for the holidays from December 23 to December 27. This means no new apps or app updates will be added to the App Store over the holiday weekend.