Mophie Juice Pack adds wireless charging to iPhone 7

The latest Juice Pack has arrived for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Mophie announced the upgraded battery cases this week, which are available for $99.95. In addition to built-in batteries, the new Juice Packs feature Charge Force wireless charging technology.

Charge Force is a game-changer for the Juice Pack, making it possible to power up the iPhone 7 and the Mophie case itself with Qi and other widely available wireless charging systems. The company offers a variety of Charge Force accessories that complement the Juice Pack and provide magnetic mounting solutions for the office, car and home.

The Juice Pack boosts total talk time to 27 hours on the iPhone 7 and 33 hours on the iPhone 7 Plus. iPhone battery low? Just flip a switch on the Mophie case and iPhone charging commences. When charging the case via USB cable or wireless charging station, Priority+ ensures the iPhone battery charges first. Once the iPhone hits full capacity the Juice Pack will power itself up.

Of course, the Juice Pack also offers full protection for the iPhone. The case features rubberized support pads to defend against drops and raised corners to keep the iPhone display protected from scratches. LED power indicators on the battery case make it simple to check the available power.

Mophie offers the new Juice Pack in five different colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue and (RED). Depending on the color, shipping times and availability vary. Right now the black Juice Pack ships in 3-5 business days, while the blue version won't go out for 4-5 weeks. Read more about the wireless Juice Pack for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at Mophie.