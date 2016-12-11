'808: The Movie' exclusively on Apple Music

The original documentary by Alexander Dunn "808: The Movie" has launched exclusively to Apple Music subscribers. The film is also available for pre-order on the iTunes Movie store at $16.99. iTunes users can download or rent the title starting on December 16th. One can also get the soundtrack for 808 from Apple Music or iTunes. The documentary is narrated by the Apple Music Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe.

808 spotlights the Roland TR-808 Rhythm Composer, one of the first programmable drum machines. Approximately 12,000 of these analog electronic music instruments were produced from 1980 to 1983. The device became popular across the musical spectrum, with hip hop and electronic music artists adopting its unique sound. From the iTunes summary:

Back in 1980 Japanese electronics manufacturer Roland released one of the most important musical instruments ever, the TR-808. Although it only led a limited life, the 808 became world renowned, its signature low end bass and unique sounds redefining the musical landscape. From hip hop to acid house, trap to pop, it drove a multitude of musical genres and inspired countless musicians to create seminal records that have defined modern hip hop and electronic music. Even if you don't already know the 808 by name, you will know its sound.

808 features interviews with Afrika Bambaataa, Questlove, the Beastie Boys, Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Phil Collins, Richie Hawtin and many others.

Apple continues to move towards competition with original content from Hulu, Netflix and Amazon with exclusives like 808: The Movie. The company is said to be working on an original reality series called Planet of the Apps.