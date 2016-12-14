Apple Support app now available on the App Store

After soft launching in the in the Netherlands, Apple has finally brought its Apple Support app to the U.S. App Store. The new standalone app resembles Apple's support website where users can get answers to questions about all Apple products.

After downloading and installing the app, users can log in with their Apple ID and select any of their Apple products from the provided list. Users can then search for helpful tips or answers to questions, and browse a variety of topics, such as Battery, Power & Charging. All current Apple products are represented in the Other Products & Services section, including Beats by Dre, Apple Pay, Mac accessories and so on.

Users can look up product details for any Apple devices connected to their iCloud account. The Details section includes information on your AppleCare status, your serial/IMEI numbers and warranty status for all registered devices.

The app also allows users to call, chat and email Apple support technicians, schedule a callback from a technician, and make appointments for repairs at an Apple Store or a nearby Apple Authorized Service Provider.

The Apple Support app is available for free on the App Store. It supports all devices running iOS 9.0 or later.