Apple selling refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2

Apple now offers a variety of refurbished Apple Watch models at the Apple Store online. These special deals include discounts of 14 to 15 percent, with Series 1 prices starting at $229. Those looking for an Apple Watch Series 2 can get the stainless steel 42mm model for $509, for a savings of $90. As with some other Apple refurbished products, the inventory is limited when it comes to available colors, cases and band selection.

Refurbished Apple Watch models come with the same magnetic charging cable as new watches, and Apple offers a complete one-year warranty. Apple Watch Series 2 also includes a USB power adapter. Much like other refurbished products from Apple, the watch likely includes a new external case and sports a brand new battery inside.

Currently Apple is offering 38mm and 42mm Series 1 models in aluminum with various sport bands. Also available are three stainless steel Series 2 models. Refurbished inventory changes on a day-to-day basis, so shoppers who are not interested in the models being offered can check back frequently.

The Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 made their debut in September, with the Series 2 bringing water resistance up to 50 meters, a brighter screen and built-in GPS to the table. The Series 1 offers the same feature set as the original Apple Watch with an upgraded processor for improved speed.

Apple is offering free one-day shipping for last-minute holiday shoppers. See the complete list of available models on Apple's Refurbished Apple Watch page.