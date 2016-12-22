Pokémon GO hits the Apple Watch

Niantic has released Pokémon GO for Apple Watch on the App Store. The news comes after recent rumors that the project was scrapped, which proved to be false. Trainers with Apple Watch can explore the world and discover nearby Pokémon, as well as collect items from PokéStops. Sessions with the game can be logged as a Workout, which logs the distances covered and counts towards daily Activity rings.

Pokémon must still be captured using the iPhone. Developer Niantic explains the core features of Pokémon GO for Apple Watch on their blog:

Log each play session as a workout, with gameplay counting toward personal Activity rings

Receive notifications about nearby Pokémon

Count distance toward hatching Pokémon Eggs and receiving Candy with your Buddy Pokémon

Receive notifications about PokéStops nearby and collect items from them

Receive notifications when Eggs hatch and medals are awarded

Find version 1.21.2 of Pokémon GO with Apple Watch support free on the App Store.