Apple sweeps new device activations in December

The latest report from Flurry Analytics shows Apple leading the pack when it comes to device activations this holiday season. In fact, between December 19th and 25th Apple activations more than doubled the number from rival Samsung. Apple took the crown this year with 44 percent of holiday activations overall.

Samsung followed with 21 percent and Huawei clocked three percent. The remaining companies each took two percent: LG, Amazon, Oppo, Xiaomi and Motorola. Apple's share of holiday activations dropped slightly from last year's total of 49 percent, while Samsung improved slightly by adding just over one percent. Flurry breaks things down on its blog:

Apple devices continue to be the gift to give. Holding the third and fourth positions for activations are Huawei and LG; which is remarkable, as both manufacturers do not have an individual device within the top 35 devices activated. Their high rank is likely due to the fact that they have wide variety of devices and affordable options (hundreds of phablet and medium phones) for consumers to choose from.

Flurry also notes that "phablet" devices (between 5 and 7 inches) are taking market share away from medium smartphones (between 3.5 and 5 inches). Medium phones still lead with 45 percent of activations this year, however this is down from 54 percent in 2015. Both full-size and small tablet activations have plateaued at nine and eight percent respectively.

Flurry Analytics records device activations and app downloads by working with over 650,000 apps.