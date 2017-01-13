Collage maker PhotoGrid updated with more intelligent editing features

The popular collage maker and photo editor, PhotoGrid, has been updated to version 6.0. The major update adds several new features, including rolling comments and a new personalized feed. Users can now view rolling comments in the corner of every image shared within the app. This not only makes the sharing experience in PhotoGrid "more alive and interactive," but it also provides each image with itsr own unique story, according to the apps developer, KS Mobile.

The new personalized feed includes a personalized stream of content for users to view, and it provides customized recommendations for new content to follow.

The app has also been updated with new "intelligent editing features," such as the ability to "turn photos into shimmering dynamic art" using the new Twinkle effect.

Other new features include new stickers and effects for turning bland photos into new works of art to share with friends and family..

PhotoGrid is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app allows users to decorate ordinary photos to make them more appealing on social media, such as Instagram. Users can also create photo collages, transform photos into stunning video stories, stitch together photos, and more.

PhotGrid supports all devices running iOS 8.0 or later.