Review: OLALA Power Bank for iPhone and iPad

The OLALA Power Bank is a portable 7500mAh external battery for iOS devices. It is Apple MFi certified and it connects to all newer iPhone and iPad models through Apple's Lightning connector. The S75 Power Bank model weighs 7.2 ounces (205g), which makes it slightly heavier than an iPhone 7 Plus (6.63 ounces). It includes a convenient slide design for tucking away the Lightning and USB cables, and its new dual output capabilities allows you to charge both iOS and Android devices, simultaneously.

The S75 Power Bank features a nice compact design. As mentioned above, you just slide out the side tray to access your Lightning and USB cables, then tuck them away when you're finished charging your device. The problem is there is no place to tuck away the external microUSB cable that plugs into your Apple USB adapter to charge the power bank itself. This is just a small annoyance for organized users who like to keep all their wires nice and tidy. On the plus side, the device's gold hue does match the current gold colored iPhone and iPad models, and it looks nice sitting on your desk.

OLALA promises a "fast charging design" at 5V / 2.0A input and 5V / 2.4A output. The standard Apple charger is 5V, but it took a lot longer than normal to get a full charge for my iPhone 6s using the S75 Power Bank. However, the point of an external battery is not to replace your original charger, but to offer you an alternative when using the standard is not an option. The OLALA Power Bank holds around 4 charges for the iPhone, and it will charge your device first when simultaneously charging itself.

The official OLALA website states that all its Power Banks offer all the standard charging protections, such as overcharge and backflow. This means the Power Bank will stop charging your device when it is fully charged and so on.

You can click the link above for a full list of specs and to see other OLALA products, such as the USB Flash Drive for the iPhone and iPad. Be careful when reading the current Amazon reviews, OLALA has updated the S75 Power Bank model, but some of the customer reviews are based on the older model.

You can purchase a OLALA 7500mAh Slide Power Bank directly from amazon.com for around $40.