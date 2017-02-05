How to use your iPhone as a magnifying glass.

With virtually no fanfare, iOS 10 added a little known feature to its accessibility suite that allows the iPhone's camera to be used as a magnifying glass. While many are aware that in a pinch, you can turn the camera on and use your fingers to zoom in on objects, it is a bit tedious of a task. The Magnifier feature not only offers a more powerful zoom, but also makes the zoom quick and easy with a simple triple click of the Home button, perfect for reading anything from a menu that's a bit too small or the fine print on a contract.

The Magnifier differs from the camera in that it comes with its own interface and is capable of zooming to a greater degree than the camera. The interface provides several tools including access to the flashlight, lock focus, and color/brightness tools.

Here's how to use the Magnifier: