How to watch Super Bowl 51 free on Apple TV

Next weekend brings Super Bowl 51 to Houston, featuring the Atlanta Falcons (11-5) versus the New England Patriots (14-2). Apple TV owners can watch the entire event free directly on their devices. In fact, anyone with an iOS device such as an iPad or iPhone can also enjoy the Super Bowl anywhere with a Wi-Fi or data connection. So what's the easiest way to watch the game on Sunday, February 5th?

Those with Apple devices can download the free app FOX Sports GO and stream all of the action live. Not only will coverage include the game itself, but the broadcast will show national and local advertising as well. For anyone who just tunes into the Super Bowl every year to see the latest and greatest ads, this is a welcome addition.

When it comes to the halftime show, this year's headline act will be Lady Gaga. According to Superbowl.com over 116.5 million viewers tuned into the halftime show last year, making it the most-watched musical event of the entire year. Pepsi sponsors the show, which will be performed at NRG Stadium after the second quarter of the game.

The events will start at 6:30pm Eastern time, with the Falcons' #1 scoring offense facing off against the Patriots' #1 scoring defense. iPhone and iPad users interested in watching with FOX Sports GO will need iOS 8 or later. Football fans with Apple TV can open the app to stream Super Bowl 51, but note that Siri's live tune-in doesn't support FOX Sports GO at this time.

The event will also be available for free streaming over the web at FOXSports.com as well as on Android, Amazon Fire and Chromecast devices.