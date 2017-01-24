Pokémon Duel lands on the US App Store

After launching in Japan, Pokémon Duel is finally available on the US App Store and other regions. Unfortunately the game's servers are currently under maintenance and it wont be available to play until later today. Just to be clear, Pokémon Duel is available to download through this link, but you won't be able to access the game until at least 4:00pm.

Update: Pokémon Duel is up and running in the US.

Pokémon Duel is a new strategy board game from The Pokémon Company. The goal of the game is to get 1 of your 6 Pokémon to your opponent's side, kind of like capture the flag. Players win by devising the best strategy to advance their Pokémon while blocking and battling their opponent.

The game includes all types of Pokémon with different moves and abilities for building custom decks. Players can compete against other players in real time battles to earn new Pokémon figures and items.

We won't know much more about the game until later today when it is finally available to play. Until then you can check out the Japan App Store version for more information, such as top in-app purchases.

Pokémon Duel is available for free on the Apple App Store. Make sure you read all the device requirements before downloading. For example, the game does not work with jailbroken devices, and it requires iOS 8.0 later.