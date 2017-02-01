The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 now available on the App Store and Google Play

The hit PC title and sequel to The Book of Unwritten Tales is now available for mobile devices. Unwritten Tales 2 has been released to both the Apple App Store and Google Play as a joint venture between publisher Deep Silver FISHLABS, its original developer KING Art Games, and THQ Nordic. The game was originally launched for Linux, Microsoft Windows and OS X in 2015. The game has earned a "Very Positive" rating on Steam for its old point-and-click adventure style.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 follows four friends who must reunite to save the fantasy world of Aventásia after it is affected by a strange plague. The gnome mage Wilbur, the elven princess Ivo, the pirate adventurer Nate and their pet creature Critter must band together to find out why magical beasts are being transformed into puppies and castles are turning into dollhouses.

The iOS version has been released as a premium title for $4.99. It promises over 20 hours of gameplay with "top-notch voice acting," weird puzzles and 3D graphics. The mobile version also includes fun side quests, new costumes to unlock and full Enlgish voice-over with subtitles available in Spanish, Italian and French.

The game requires iOS 8.0 or later, 1GB RAM, and it does not include any IAPs, or any additional chapter unlocks.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.