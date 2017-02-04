Review: Just Mobile Xtand Vent smartphone car mount

Just Mobile offers a variety of iPhone-compatible accessories. Anyone looking to purchase a car mount for their device should consider their Xtand Vent. Just Mobile touts the "ultra-versatile" design of the Xtand Vent and its "featherweight package" as ingenious. But does this smartphone mount deliver on its promises?

The Xtand Vent is truly pocket-sized, with everything needed to mount an iPhone in a sleek, compact design. The weight is just 0.77 ounces (22g), however when installed the car clip delivers a solid foundation. There are two size options on the rubberized, tilt-swivel clip at the back of the car mount. One slot is slightly wider than the other, so make sure to choose the slot that offers a firm fit to your particular vehicle's vent design.

Using the larger slot on thin vent slats will leave the Xtand Vent loose, however rotating the clip 90 degrees and switching to the narrower slot solves this problem. Rubber pads on the back of the mount as well as inside the smartphone grip keep the rig from sliding around and prevent damage to both your vehicle and the iPhone.

The Xtand Vent easily fits any iPhone, including larger models like the iPhone 7 Plus. In fact, the mount will expand large enough to hold an iPhone with a case installed, up to 3.6 inches (91mm) wide. The iPhone can be rotated to landscape or portrait mode depending on your preferences, thanks to the built in tilt-swivel clip. When the right angle is found, rotating the dial on the back towards the "lock" symbol will stop the unit from moving, freezing its position.

Overall the Xtand Vent performed exactly as expected, all while looking good. The spring-loaded front grips make it easy to install and remove the iPhone and keep the device stable while driving. Just Mobile claims the mount will fit a wide variety of different vehicles, and based on the fully adjustable design it appears this is true.

Just Mobile Xtand Vent

Pros: Lightweight, stable, simple to install, widely compatible

Cons: Smartphone only (no tablets), easy to misplace

Cost: $24.95

The Xtand Vent is available from Amazon for $24.95 with free Prime shipping. Get more product information directly from Just Mobile.