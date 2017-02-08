BeatsX earphones with Apple W1 available Friday

The highly anticipated BeatsX earphones will officially launch on Friday, February 10. First announced in September, BeatsX feature Apple's wireless W1 chip. After several delays, Beats By Dre revealed the release date for the $150 accessory. The tweet didn't explain whether BeatsX would debut in additional countries at the end of this week.

BeatsX marks the fourth audio accessory to include Apple's W1 chip. Beats Solo3 Wireless were the first W1-enabled headphones to hit shelves, followed by the Powerbeats 3. In December Apple launched its AirPods, which feature a charging case, built-in optical sensors and accelerometers. BeatsX are in-ear headphones that include a microphone and are connected by a single wire.

The W1 chip is designed to improve sound quality and ensure a better, unbroken wireless Bluetooth connection when playing audio. Apple has made pairing W1 accessories seamless and effortless when using the headphones with other Apple devices. The W1 is also capable of coordinating AirPod sensors and managing battery life.

BeatsX will initially launch in black and white, with blue and gray colors coming later. Apple touts BeatsX as having 8 hours of battery life, as well as a Fast Fuel future which delivers 2 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging time. A Flex-Form cable connects the two earphones for "all-day" comfort and magnetic ear buds help the set coil up for tangle-free portability.

Get more information on BeatsX earphones directly from the Apple Store online.