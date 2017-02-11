iPhone 8 to include iris scanner, wireless charging

With the next generation iPhone just months away, details regarding Apple's flagship smartphone are coming into focus. Previous reports have pointed to a radical new design in the works, set to make a splash at this fall's 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Apple may skip the iPhone 8 name entirely, opting for another title such as the iPhone X for its top-tier model. Two additional models that could be dubbed the iPhone 7s are also expected to launch in September.

Wireless charging

Wireless charging will debut in all three new iPhone models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities. While the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will be similar to current models, they will incorporate wireless charging technology. This would allow iPhone owners to charge by placing the device on a simple charging mat, avoiding additional cables and plugs.

OLED display

When it comes to the iPhone X, reports indicate Apple plans to use a curved OLED display, giving the device the capability to display information along its sides. Combined with an all-glass enclosure, the iPhone X may conceal the Touch ID button and other components behind the display. This would result in a completely smooth front surface, with cameras and other sensors embedded under the 3D Touch screen. Apple may also reduce or eliminate bezels, as shown in the above iPhone 8 concept by Benjamin Geskin.

Iris scanner

DigiTimes reports the iPhone X will feature an iris scanner, which could replace the fingerprint as a primary source for authentication. However according to Kuo, facial recognition or a combination of Touch ID and facial recognition is more likely to be featured on the iPhone X. Much like fingerprints are unique, everyone has their own iris patterns that can be used for identification. The ill-fated Galaxy Note7 featured iris scanning technology.

Pricing

With an all-glass design and wireless charging, Apple will need to include a new 3D Touch module among other premium parts to prevent overheating. Along with memory increases and the OLED display, these parts could drive the iPhone X retail cost to over $1,000 at launch. This would mark the most expensive iPhone to date, as the flagship 256G iPhone 7 Plus is currently priced at $969.