New Apple products coming on Tuesday morning?

So much for an Apple event this month. It appears more likely the company will surprise everyone with refreshed products hitting the Apple Store as early as tomorrow. In fact, the official System Status page declares that the Apple Online Store will be down for maintenance overnight. According to the announcement the store "will be updated and unavailable during this time." Apple has taken the store offline during previous product launches, so what might be in the works this time?

Reports have pointed to several refreshed pieces of hardware on the way. Most of the buzz has been surrounding an iPad refresh. After all, it was one year ago that Apple launched the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

Should the rumors come true, Apple fans could see a 7.9-inch iPad mini Pro added to the mix, along with a lower-cost version of the 9.7-inch iPad. Upgrades to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil could also be in the works. More significantly, Apple is said to be working on a brand new 10.5-inch iPad. This model would have the same footprint as the 9.7-inch model, however it would shed the bezels and physical home button to increase screen size.

When it comes to new iPhones, these are also expected soon. The highlights include an iPhone SE with 128GB of storage and a new color for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple may be launching a red version of its flagship smartphones, with or without the (PRODUCT)RED designation.

Finally the Apple Watch could also get some love. Apple will likely drop at least one new watch band to keep its wearable stylish this spring.