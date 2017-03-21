Red iPhone 7 and more available on Friday March 24

Apple has officially released a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. These Special Edition iPhones are available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities, with a red metallic finish and a silver Apple logo gracing the back of the device. Customers can order online or at retail stores starting this Friday, March 24 at 8:01 AM PDT (11:01 AM EDT).

While the internal components are identical to the iPhone 7 and Plus in other colors, the red aluminum finish was developed to mark over 10 years of Apple's partnership with (RED). The company has raised over $130 million for the global fund to fight AIDS through the sale of its (RED) products and accessories.

The red iPhone 7 features a white front bezel and starts at $749, with the 256GB model priced at $849. The iPhone 7 Plus starts at $869 for the 128GB version and jumps to $969 for more storage space.

In addition to the red iPhones, Apple increased storage capacity on the iPhone SE. Interested parties can now grab a 32GB iPhone SE for $399, or a 128GB model for $499.

Apple also highlighted some new iPad offerings today. The latest model brings the entry-level iPad up to date with an A9 processor, while dropping the price to $329 for 32GB of storage. The same model with cellular connectivity added comes in at $459. Prospective buyers can also get 128GB of storage with Wi-Fi only for $429 or the cellular option for $559. The iPad mini 4 with an A8 processor is now limited to one storage option: 128GB starting at $399.

Apple has also begun offering a new spring lineup of Apple Watch bands, along with some new silicone iPhone case colors. The company has also added the Nike Sport band to its store, now sold separately for $49.