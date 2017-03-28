Update to iOS 10.3 for better security, more storage

Apple released iOS 10.3 this week, bringing several improvements and refinements to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners across the globe. Those running older versions of iOS may be wondering if now is a good time to update. Many of the changes to iOS are behind the scenes, with security taking center stage. iPhone owners should immediately update to iOS 10.3 to further optimize their devices.

Security

iOS 10.3 contains tons of security fixes, including an important one that changes how Safari handles JavaScript windows. This prevents ransomware attacks that are designed to lock out iPhone web browsers. Instead of getting stuck in a constant loop of pop-up windows, Safari limits the problem to one browser tab.

Some users have reported the iOS 10.3 update takes more time than some previous updates, even up to 50 minutes to complete. This may be due to the fact that Apple has launched an entirely new filesystem, the Apple File System (APFS). Not only will APFS improve encryption and security, the move has other advantages for iPhone owners.

Storage space

APFS is optimized for flash storage, and reports indicate that installing iOS 10.3 can reclaim gigabytes of free space. The format has been called the "next generation File System" by Apple, and future apps will be able to save more storage space by taking advantage of its enhancements.

Other enhancements

There are several other additions, such as Find my AirPods and a centralized Apple ID management page in Settings. Weather information has been added to maps, and Siri can be used to make payments and catch a ride. CarPlay also receives enhancements.

Apple has already released a beta version of iOS 10.3.2 to developers, which means iOS 10 still has tweaks coming its way before iOS 11 appears in June at WWDC.

See the Apple support document, About the security content of iOS 10.3 for more details. Here are the official release notes for iOS 10.3: