Disney's Club Penguin moves to mobile

Many were disappointed after Disney announced it was closing its popular kids’ title Club Penguin after 12 years. The game became an internet legend for not only introducing many children to their first online social network, but it was also known for spawning many memes due to its strict guidelines. The game is one of the few early internet networks that managed to survive over many years, unlike other popular sites of its time, such as My Space. Club Penguin was also a popular target for trolls who enjoyed inventing news ways to get themselves banned from the service.

Disney officially closed Club Penguin on March 29 to launch Club Penguin Island. The new version is a mobile app that promises to launch an "updated, modern take" on the original. Disney claims the mobile version "brings together many of the best elements from the legacy Club Penguin product," and repackages it for a new generation on smart-devices.

“Club Penguin has been a favorite online destination for millions of kids for more than a decade, and Club Penguin Island was designed for the next generation of players who have grown up on mobile devices,” said Kyle Laughlin, SVP, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, Apps and Games. “The new experience offers players the fun and social elements we know kids love, while maintaining the safety features parents have come to trust.”

Club Penguin Island is now available as a free download on the Apple App Store, but it requires a monthly subscription to access all of its features. While Disney touts the game's "secure environment" to entice parents, the game is suffering from negative user reviews due to its new pay model. A lot of members are unhappy that most of the game's features are hidden behind a pay wall.

In Club Penguin Island players can create and customize their own penguin to participate in online events. The mobile version includes an updated chat function with chat filter and "familiar" reporting tools for self-community policing.

A Club Penguin Island membership is $4.99 a month with a 7-day free trial. Users can purchase an account within the app with the option to cancel at any time. Players can cancel their Club Penguin Island account by following these steps.