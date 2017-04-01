Google Maps adds Ms. Pac-Man game for April Fools'

April Fools' Day has arrived, and as usual Google joined in the fun. iPhone owners can play Ms. Pac-Man directly in the Google Maps app. The feature works by automatically converting any location into a completely functional Ms. Pac-Man board. In fact, desktop users of Google Maps can also play by clicking the "Insert coin" button.

The iPhone version provides a Ms. Pac-Man button in the Google Maps app. Once the game loads, streets are covered with pellets (or pac-dots) and Ms. Pac-Man can be controlled by swiping directly on the screen. The four ghosts, Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Sue must be avoided, unless Ms. Pac-Man eats one of the power pellets (or energizers) to turn them blue.

Fans of the game will appreciate the graphics and sound, which channel the original game well. Of course, the best part is making new mazes directly from real places in Google Maps. Some areas with few roads cannot be used, and the app will suggest scrolling or tapping the "I'm Feeling Lucky" button to jump to a random location.

Google also added Google Gnome to its online store for April Fools' Day. A spoof on Google Home, the Google Gnome provides weather information, plays fetch with the dog, and even mows the lawn.