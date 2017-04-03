Apple patches Wi-Fi hack with iOS 10.3.1

Just days after the release of iOS 10.3 Apple has delivered another update focused on bug fixes and security. iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners should update to iOS 10.3.1 to patch a Wi-Fi vulnerability discovered by Google's Project Zero. The group was formed in 2014 to find zero-day vulnerabilities in software. When a significant bug is found, the developers are notified so the issue can be corrected.

Details are listed in the official Apple security document for iOS 10.3.1. The problem, which affects the iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4G and later, and iPod touch 6G and later is described as follows:

An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip

For iOS users who have not yet updated to iOS 10.3, now is a good time to take the plunge. The latest version of iOS offers a long list of improvements, security patches and even a brand new file system known as APFS. Backing up your iOS device before major updates is always recommended.

Already running iOS 10.3? The over-the-air (OTA) 10.3.1 update only clocks 30.2 MB and can be accessed directly from Settings -> General -> Software Update. While it's always a good idea to back up your device, this security patch can be installed conveniently from anywhere with a data connection.

iOS 10.3.2 beta has already been seeded to developers and participants in Apple's public Beta Software Program. So far, the next release contains only minor bug fixes and tweaks.