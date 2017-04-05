iOS 10.3 randomly reenabling some iCloud services

On Tuesday Apple sent an email to a small number of iCloud users warning them about a potential iCloud bug in iOS 10.3. The email published by MacRumors, warns that some iCloud services previously disabled by users may have been "inadvertently reenabled." Apple suggests iPhone and iPad owners who have upgdraded to iOS 10.3 check their iCloud settings to make sure they have not been altered.

"We discovered a bug in the recent iOS 10.3 software update that impacted a small number of iCloud users. This may have inadvertently reenabled some iCloud services that you had previously disabled on your device."

"We suggest you go to iCloud settings on your iOS device to make sure that only the services you’d like to use are enabled. Learn more about how to manage your iCloud settings or contact AppleCare with any questions."

You can access your iCloud settings by navigating to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud. Your Apple ID is now located at the top of your Settings app in iOS 10.3. From here you can enable or disable all the available iCloud services in the "Apps Using iCloud" section.

The bug does not affect iCloud Photo Library, iCloud Keychain, and Find My iPhone. Users who skipped iOS 10.3 and installed iOS 10.3.1 on Monday will also not be affected. Apple has not shared how many devices were affected, but did note that not all iOS 10.3 users will experience issues from the bug.

You can download and install iOS 10.3.1 by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.