How to set up Amazon Drive on iPhone

Amazon Prime is widely known for its member benefits that include free two day shipping, access to extensive movie and music libraries with Prime Video and Prime Music, unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos, access to a variety of deals and discounts, access to a library of audio books, free grocery and restaurant delivery in certain locations, and more. Many don't realize, however (and it isn't mentioned on Amazon Prime's info page), that a membership also includes 5 GB of free storage for files other than photos. Although Amazon says that the free 5 GB tier has been discontinued for Amazon Drive, you still get it through Prime Photos; the free tier has been discontinued for non-Prime Amazon Drive subscribers.

Amazon Drive is upgradable to unlimited storage for $60/year which, compared to other cloud storage services is a great deal, especially if you have a lot to store. To access your free 5 GB of storage from your iPhone, you'll need the Amazon Drive app, here's how to set it up: