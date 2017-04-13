Niantic announces Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza for Spring Break

Niantic announced today that it will hold a Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza over Easter weekend and Spring break. Starting today at 1:00 P.M. PDT a greater variety of select Pokémon will be available in the wild. Trainers will also earn more Candy for every Egg they hatch and level up even faster with double XP. In addition to all the extra bonuses, Lucky Eggs will be 50% off in-game shops allowing players to potentially earn up to four times as much XP throughout the event.

Pokémon trainers can share their Eggstravaganza adventures with other trainers using the hashtag #PokemonGO. The Eggstravaganza event ends on April 20, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. PDT.

Pokémon GO was recently updated to version 1.31.0 with traditional Chinese language support. Niantic also announced on March 24th that rare golden Magikarps are now available in random locations. You can keep updated on all the current Pokémon events and important updates by visiting the official Niantic Labs blog, or by following @PokemonGoApp on Twitter.

Pokémon GO is a free-to-play location-based game that uses augmented reality to allow users to catch animated Pokémon in real-world locations. The game has been downloaded more than 500 million times worldwide on both iOS and Android devices.

