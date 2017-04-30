How to add more options to your iPhone's share menu

Whenever you tap the share button a two tiered "Activities" menu opens that gives you a variety of sharing options. Depending on what type of object you intend to share (photo, music, Notes, files, etc.), default options like AirDrop, Messages, Mail, AirPlay, Duplicate, Copy, etc. will come up. Some may not be aware, however, that the menu is customizable - you can add other options like Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, iCloud Drive, Dropbox and more. This makes sharing a lot easier than opening up individual apps and then accessing your photos/files in order to share them. Here's how to add more options to your share menu:

First, open up a photo or other file and tap the share button in the bottom left corner (or elsewhere depending on the file type). Now you will see two rows of options. Scroll all the way to the right on either row until you see the "More" option. Tap on it. You are presented with a list of toggles for all applicable apps. For instance, if you are attempting to share a photo and you have the Snapchat app on your iPhone, it will appear as an option. Toggle on the apps that you want to appear in your menu. If you don't see the app you want to add, check the "More" option on the other tier (and make sure you have that particular app downloaded). For instance, "Add to iCloud Drive" and Dropbox are in the bottom tier of options. Once you have your apps toggled on, you can change their positions in your menu. Tap and hold the three line icon to the right until you have "grabbed" it, then drag it to where you want it.

That's all there is to it, your apps will now appear in your sharing options.