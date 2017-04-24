Limited Apple Watch NikeLab coming soon

This week, running fans can get the latest exclusive wearable from Apple and Nike. The Apple Watch NikeLab is the latest twist on the Nike+ line of Apple Watch designs. The limited edition, neutral-toned NikeLab comes with an exclusive light bone and black band. The matched Apple Watch Series 2 case is space grey, and like other Nike watches it features deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app.

As explained on the Nike news page, the Apple Watch NikeLab offers the same Series 2 highlights as other Nike+ models. In fact, the only real difference is the new band. When it comes to hardware, it's the same deal with water resistance up to 50 meters, built-in GPS and a brighter display. Nike+ Run Club integration means custom watch faces as well as exclusive Siri commands, all centered around running for athletes of all levels.

The new band includes the NikeLab Innovation x Innovators logo on the inside. The model hits shelves this Thursday, April 27. Availability will be limited to nike.com and NikeLab stores, as well as the Apple Watch store at Isetan Shinjuku in Japan.

Offering the limited edition NikeLab version helps to refresh the Apple Watch ahead of the next generation Apple Watch 3. Rumors point to a fall announcement, however the updated device may not ship until spring 2018. Cellular data capabilities as well as a FaceTime camera are expected. Apple is likely to expand its focus on health and fitness by adding a modular wristband for additional sensors.