Hulu with Live TV arrives on App Store

The all-new Hulu experience has officially launched on the App Store. Subscribers can enjoy all of Hulu's on-demand content in a redesigned iOS app. One of the main attractions is the addition of live streaming TV channels, which are available as an account add-on for a higher price. The service includes over 50 channels, along with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage for recording live feeds.

The live package has been rumored for some time, and represents a big option to consider for cable cord cutters. Networks participating in the service include ABC, CBS, ESPN, FOX, FS1, FX, History, NBCSN, and TNT. Some news and pro sports feeds will be included along with coverage of special events and on demand content from the supported networks. Devices currently supported include the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, and Android devices, with more coming soon. Subscribers can watch on two screens at the same time.

Here are details from the app description directly from Hulu:

Track your favorites with My Stuff: Add shows, networks, and movies for quick access across your devices

The more you watch, the better it gets: Enjoy a reimagined TV experience that adjusts to your tastes every time you use Hulu

Browse while you watch with Fliptray to quickly find what else is on, change the channel, or get recommendations of what to watch next

Record Live TV with your Cloud DVR to watch your favorites anytime

Watch concurrent streams on multiple devices

Track and record games from your favorite teams with My Teams

Hulu with Live TV comes with one week free, then costs $39.99 per month. There's also a commercial-free version, which runs $43.99 per month. Subscriptions can be further enhanced with an expansion of the Cloud DVR to 200 hours of recording for $14.99. Watching on unlimited screens can also be purchased for an additional $14.99, however getting the larger DVR and unlimited screen packages together saves $10 per month.

Get Hulu with Live TV on the App Store for free. Version 1.0 requires iOS 10.0 or later and 84.1 MB to download.