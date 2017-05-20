How to save and share Clips projects on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and more

Once you have created a Clips project and spent time editing it, adding effects, title cards, music and so on, you'll probably want to save it in your Photos app rather than leaving it indefinitely in the Clips app. And since the whole point of making a Clips video is to share it, you'll want to do that as well, probably in Messages as well as a variety of other social media forums like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat among others. Here's how to save and share your Clips videos:

Saving Clips projects

Open up Clips and tap on the projects button. Tap on the Share button in the bottom right. Your Share Sheet will open and you wil see "Save Video." Tap on it to save it to your Photos app, where it will appear in the Videos album. It may take several seconds depending on how long your video is. You can also save it to other storage areas like Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud Drive, etc. from here if you have them activated in your Share Sheet. If not, you can easily activate them with these instructions

Sharing Clips projects