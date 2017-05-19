iOS App of the Week: Chroma Squad

Bandai Namco has released Chroma Squad for iOS, based on five stunt actors who decide to quit their jobs and start their own Power Rangers-inspired TV show. While the title may not inspire fans in the same manner as the recently launched Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, Chroma Squad offers a unique perspective on the Super Sentai heroes. Anyone who enjoys retro flavor in their mobile games will appreciate the low-res graphics and chiptune soundtrack.

At its heart, Chroma Squad is a tactical RPG where players must cast actors, purchase equipment, and craft weapons and Mechas out of cardboard and duct tape. Once everything is ready on set, the cameras begin recording and players control the five-color, jumpsuit-clad warriors in turn-based battles. There are many avenues for customization and each level represents one episode of the show. Gaining the best ratings means players will have to successfully perform the best moves and stunts.

As TouchArcade points out, Bandai Namco are official Power Rangers licensees, so the game is no-holds barred when it comes to Super Sentai goodness, and it will make some fans laugh. From the official app description:

- Customize your TV studio: hire actors, upgrade your gear, do marketing, craft weapons, costumes and giant cardboard robots!

- Tactical RPG combat with a twist: combine your heroes’ abilities with Teamwork maneuvers!

- In-Depth RPG systems with skill trees, random equipment, crafting, and branching storyline with 3 different endings!

- Giant Mecha combat – destroy the city to save the city!

- A love letter to Power Rangers, Tokusatsu and the Japanese series of our childhoods!

- Deliciously-animated pixel art and a chiptune soundtrack that shines like justice!

Get Chroma Squad on the App Store for $4.99. Chroma Squad requires iOS 7.0 or later and 619 MB of storage to install. Note: Chroma Squad is optimized for devices with 1 GB of RAM or more (iPhone 5 / 5C and later).