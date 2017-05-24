Nike launches shoes with matching Apple Watch bands

The Apple partnership with Nike continues. Hot on the heels of the limited edition NikeLab comes the Air VaporMax Flyknit "Day to Night" collection. These running shoes are perfectly color matched with Nike+ styled watch bands, which will be available along with the shoes starting on June 1st.

According to Nike, the Day to Night collection celebrates runners "whenever they choose to run". Each of the five colors represents one shade of the sky at times ranging from dawn to dusk. It's the first time that Apple Watch Nike+ bands have been matched to a specific shoe.

When it comes to the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit, these running shoes provide a "revolutionary" air cushioning system for a light, bouncy feel. The new color choices are marketed specifically towards men in blues, and women in pink and purple.

The Day to Night watch bands are compatible with any Apple Watch, and run $49 each. The new Air VaporMax Flyknit colors are priced at $190.

In addition to hitting the Nike online store on June 1st, Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Resellers, and other stores will offer the bands in early June.