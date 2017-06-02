iOS App of the Week: Pokémon Magikarp Jump

The Pokémon Company has launched another iOS game, hot on the heels of its successful release of Pokémon GO across the globe. Magikarp Jump features one of the most lowly, pathetic and useless Pokémon ever created. Incredibly, the entire game is all about raising the weak Magikarp into a truly majestic creature. Popular Pokémon such as Piplup and Pikachu will even appear to help your special Magikarp grow.

Generations of these Pokémon can be fed and trained to increase jump power, with each new generation of Magikarp growing faster than the last. The pond where your Magikarp live can be customized with decorations- some items will even help the Pokémon grow more quickly.

Although the Magikarp may not be capable of learning any powerful moves, all kinds of new Magikarp can be found in the game. Players can fish for Magikarp with special patterns including polka dots and calico. Rare Magikarp are hard to come by, but when one is found it can be shared with your friends via social media.

Raise a jumping champion! Pokémon fans can get Pokémon: Magikarp Jump on the App Store. The free game offers in-app purchases and requires iOS 8.0 or later and 94.5 MB of space to install.