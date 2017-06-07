A look at Apple’s 2017 iPad lineup

Unlike the iPhone which is primarily released in the fall, Apple’s launch schedule for the iPad has been all over the map the last couple of years. Instead of releasing a new iPad once a year like in the past, Apple has staggered its launch schedule due to slumping sales. In 2017 the company released a new entry-level 9.7-inch model in March, and on Monday it launched its newest iPad Pro models. Here is what the current iPad lineup looks like for 2017.

iPad mini

The iPad mini 4 is still available as a 128GB model starting at $399. If recent rumors are to be trusted, the 7.9-inch tablet is on its way out as Apple eventually plans to discontinue its mini lineup. It is also no longer the most affordable iPad on the market. That honor goes to Apple’s latest 9.7-inch model released in March.

9.7-inch iPad

The latest 9.7-inch iPad is an entry level model designed from recycled parts. It is equipped with the same 2,048-by-1,536 resolution Retina display and 8MP camera as the iPad mini. It is powered by Apple’s A9 chip with 2GB of RAM, and it sports a 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay support and Siri.

The 9.7-inch model is available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities for both the WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models starting at $329.

10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple’s latest model iPad is a new 10.5-inch model with slimmer side bezels to give users more screen real estate. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the most powerful and fastest Apple tablet currently available. It is powered by the same A10X chip found in the 12-inch model and it sports a 2224‑by‑1668 resolution display, and Apple claims it is far more power than most PC laptops. It also boasts as 12MP camera, better Apple Pencil support and all of Apple’s latest iOS features.

The 10.5-inch iPad is available now starting at $649.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

The original iPad Pro released in 2015 was also refreshed to match the new 10-inch model. It pretty much features the same specs as its 10-inch counterpart. It boasts a 2732‑by‑2048 resolution True Tone display with improved color gamut, 4GB of RAM, 12MP camera and all of Apple's latest technology.

The second-generation 12.9-inch model is available now starting at $799.