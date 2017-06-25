How to use Amazon Alexa devices as Bluetooth speakers for your iPhone

If you want to play music from your iPhone or iPad through a speaker, any of Amazon's Alexa devices can be used as one. All you have to do is pair your iPhone or iPad with an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Tap and voilà, you have yourself a speaker. It doesn't have to be your Amazon device and you don't need the Alexa app either. Here's how to do it:

  1. First you need to pair your iPhone with the Alexa device. When in range voice range of an Echo, Echo Dot or Tap, say, "Alexa, turn on Bluetooth." It will respond by saying it is searching or by making a sound indicating it understood you.
  2. Make sure your iPhone's Bluetooth is turned on, then launch Settings and tap on Bluetooth.
  3. Under "Other Devices" look for the Alexa device. It should be named something like Amazon Echo-xxx or Amazon Tap-xxx. Tap on it to connect.
  4. Now you are paired and can start playing music from your library, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify or whatever source you want through the device's speaker.
  5. To unpair you can simply tell Alexa to turn off Bluetooth. The next time you pair you should be able to just say, "Alexa, pair with (name of your iPhone)".
