Apple announces all-new App Store

Apple on Monday announced that its all-new, redesigned App Store will launch in iOS 11 this fall. The new App Store has been designed from the ground up to "make discovering apps and games easier than ever before," according to the press release. Users will be able to read through stories, in-depth interviews and helpful tips in the new Today tab, and discover new games and apps in the Games and Apps sections.

The Today tab will include exclusive premieres, new releases and tips from Apple's team of editors. It will also feature how-to guides to teach iPhone and iPad users how to enhance their iOS experience using various popular apps available on the App Store.

The Games section aims to make navigating the millions of games available on the App Store more accessible. It will include recommendations of new releases, updates, videos and hand-picked collections. The Apps tab will also include recommendations, and hand-picked collections across 24 categories. Both tabs will feature their own top charts so users can see the most current popular games and apps on the App Store.

The App Store will also keep its Updates and Search tabs where users can see the changelog of all their downloaded apps, and search for new games and apps to purchase.

Individual app product pages have been redesigned to allow developers to offer more interesting information about their games and apps. Developers can now add up to three video app previews, and accolades such as Editors’ Choice will be highlighted for customers to see. Product pages will also still include screenshots, in-app purchase information and customer ratings and reviews.

The new App Store will launch with the release of iOS 11 this fall.