Sony announces PlayLink for iOS and Android

While E3 wraps up its last few days at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Sony today announced PlayLink for the PlayStation 4. The new app, headed to both the App Store and Google Play, connects your iOS device to your PS4 through new games with touch screen controls. The upcoming PlayLink titles will focus on group play, and range from gritty crime thrillers to quick-fire quizzes, according to Sony.

The app basically turns your smartphone into a second controller and allows you to play games on your PS4 with swipe, pinch, drag, tilt and rotate controls. Sony also notes that users will be able to "snap selfies and draw crafty doodles, depending on the game."

The first title for PlayLink is called That’s You. Sony describes it as an "audacious comedy quiz which challenges you and up to five friends to get personal and find out what you really think about each other."

PlayLink will be available on the App Store and Google Play for free on July 4th. Check out the trailers for two upcoming PlayLink titles below, and visit the official Sony blog for more game descriptions.



