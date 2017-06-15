Pocket Knights 2 now open for pre-registration

Pitaya Network is offering exclusive rewards to both iOS and Android players who preregister for Pocket Knights 2. The action RPG was soft launched on Google Play in North America in May, and it will soon be available worldwide on the App Store. Players who register at pocketknights2.com will earn exclusive rewards, including massive potions, coins and diamonds. Players can also help unlock extra rewards by inviting their friends to sign up for the game.

In Pocket Knights 2, players must fight the corrupted Dragon force that is threatening peace in the human world. The game features over 100 heroes, 3D graphics, guild wars, quests and more. Players can also craft items and match different heroes to unleash killer skill-combos.

Pocket Knights 2 has earned a 3.7 on Google Play, but it is from a limited number of reviews from an early version of the game. Pitaya Network has been very active listening and responding to user criticism in an effort to launch a better version worldwide.

You can learn more about Pocket Knights 2 by visiting the pre-registration page or Facebook.

The original Pocket Knights is available on the App Store for free. It supports all devices running iOS 6.0 or later.