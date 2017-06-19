$99 annual plan added to Apple Music

Apple Music subscribers have a new option to save $20.88 on their 12-month billing through iTunes. Apple has added an annual individual subscription to the streaming music service that can be selected for $99.00. This shaves a solid 17.4 percent off the monthly rate. Monthly subscriptions to Apple Music run $9.99, which totals $119.88 over an entire year.

Now that the math has been worked out, what's the catch? Apple has not advertised the offering, in fact the annual option is only offered to existing subscribers. To get the deal, anyone interested in joining Apple Music must first choose between Individual ($9.99 per month), Family ($14.99 per month) or Student ($4.99 per month) plans. Once subscribed, the Individual 1-year plan can be selected.

As always, Apple Music offers new members a free, three-month trial of the service. Like all subscriptions, Apple Music can be managed on an iOS device in the App Store. Active subscriptions can be viewed or modified under View Apple ID -> Subscriptions.

Apple has offered Apple Music gift cards with annual memberships for $99, however the new subscription option makes things easier for everyone. Still no word on whether or not Apple plans to discount the Family plan with an annual subscription tier. Right now Family memberships run $14.99 per month, which comes to $179.88 per year.