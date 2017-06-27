Report: Only 3-4 million iPhone 8 models will be ready to ship in September

Every year there seems to be rumors that the next-generation iPhone is suffering from supply chain delays or shortages, and today a report from the Digitimes claims that the iPhone 8 is no different. This time the finger has been pointed at Samsung who is supplying the OLED panels for the new device.

According to supply chain sources, there will only be around 3-4 million OLED iPhone models available when Apple announces the new handset in September. "It will be difficult for Apple to ship up to 50-60 million OLED-based new iPhones in 2017," the sources indicated.

The Digitimes report only mentions OLED panels, which are expected to ship for the iPhone 8. Production on the rumored iPhone 7s models seem to be on track, as assembly plants Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron have been recruiting more line workers in China to ramp up production.

The iPhone 7s will allegedly be a slight upgrade to the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, while the iPhone 8 will be the 2017 flagship model with a new design and more features. The iPhone 8 is expected to include a new bezel-less design like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, a stainless steel and glass chassis, a 5.8-inch OLED display and wireless charging.

Apple is expected to announce its next-generation iPhone models sometime in September.