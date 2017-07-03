Apple celebrates National Parks in July

Apple has launched a celebration of U.S. National Parks from July 1st to July 15th. According to the Apple newsroom, the company will donate one dollar to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay. The pledge applies to transactions made on the Apple Store app, the Apple online store and Apple retail stores.

Not only can Apple customers help support the National Park Foundation, but during the promotion Apple Watch users can enjoy special iMessage stickers.

To receive these unique stickers, on July 15th Apple Watch users must complete a walk, run or wheelchair workout totaling 3.5 miles to earn an award. This distance matches the hike from Old Faithful to Mallard Lake in Yellowstone National Park.

According to the press release:

“America’s national parks are an inspiration to us at Apple, and we know they are as important to many of our customers as they are to us,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook. “Our goal is to leave the world better than we found it, so this July we’re making it easier for anyone to help preserve the beauty of our natural, cultural and historical treasures.”

Check out the App Store during the celebration of National Parks for highlights featuring the best apps focused on exploring America's national park system.