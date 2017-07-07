Knights of the Frozen Throne announced as next Hearthstone expansion

This August Hearthstone players will be able to travel to Northrend where they'll confront the Lich King and earn new legendary Hero Cards. Blizzard announced on Thursday that Knights of the Frozen Throne will be the new expansion to their popular strategy game.

Knights of the Frozen Throne takes players to the Icecrown Citadel, the Lich King’s frozen fortress and home of forbidden runic magic. In the expansion players will be able to participate in a series of free missions in an effort to impress or challenge the Lich King. Heroes can receive the King's favor in the form of nine new legendary Hero Cards, or challenge him and other bosses to earn a random legendary Death Knight Hero Card.

The nine legendary Hero Cards offer the promise of frost-rimed armor and modified powers as they transform their holders into fearsome Death Knights.

The expansion will also include 135 "frosty" new cards and a prologue mission, where players can explore the two wings of the Icecrown Citadel. In the citadel players will be able to fight bosses like Professor Putricide and Sindragosa on their way to challenge the Lich King and earn their Death Knight Hero reward.

You can learn more about the upcoming expansion by watching the videos below and by visiting thefrozenthrone.com. Knights of the Frozen Throne card packs will be available to win in Arena mode, or for purchase with in-game gold or real world money this August. Players can also pre-order a special 50-pack bundle for $49.99.







