How to use the new Camera filters in iOS 11

While lens filters for the iPhone's Camera app have been around for several iOS generations now, iOS 11 not only changes the available filters, but changes the user interface as well. Apple touts them in its iOS 11 preview:

"New professional-quality filters take the camera on iPhone to another level. Portrait photos are more expressive. Skin tones more natural. There are even filters for applying classic looks to your portraiture photography."

Additionally they note that newer compression technology will allow you to take photos at the same quality but half the size. Here's how to use the new filters: