iOS App of the Week: Galaxy of Pen & Paper

Galaxy of Pen & Paper is the follow-up to the 2012 meta RPG Knights of Pen & Paper and its less popular sequel. It is a turn-based title where players create their own game master and party of friends to go on an imaginary space journey. Players can explore distant planets, fight aliens and save galaxies all in the year 1999.

In Galaxy you control a group of role-players as they play a sci-fi RPG. You can assemble a party of different characters of different races and classes, customize aspects of the game like your game table, and most importantly go on many quests throughout the galaxy.

Players can travel through space and time while participating in starship battles, exploring new planets, and more. The game includes multiple stories with multiple decisions, sci-fi classes and races, side-way battles, planet navigation and exploration, and as mentioned above deep customization.

Unlike the previous entries, Galaxy of Pen & Paper is a premium title with no IAPs. The App Store description even declares in all caps that it will be "PREMIUM FOREVER". The RPG in an RPG is available on the Apple App Store for $4.99.