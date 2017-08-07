iPhone 8 to boost 4K video recording capability

Yet more information has leaked on Apple's upcoming 10th-anniversary iPhone. The device, which is codenamed D22 has been referred to as the iPhone 8, iPhone Edition and the iPhone X. Apple is expected to announce the flagship iPhone alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The latest news comes from iPhone code within the HomePod firmware that was recently seeded to developers.

It looks like Apple plans to support full 4K video recording at 60 frames per second on the iPhone 8. Not only this, but both the rear camera and front-facing (FaceTime) camera will be capable of recording at this speed and resolution. iOS 11 is already slated to receive HEVC (H.265) encoding, a next-generation video codec that will save storage space and preserve image quality.

Adding 60 fps video recording to the main camera at 4K would be impressive on its own. If Apple succeeds in providing this capability on the front-facing camera as well, the iPhone 8 will break new ground. Current iPhone 7 models support 4K video at 30 fps on their main cameras, however video capture is limited to 1080p using front-facing cameras embedded above the display.

Much of the buzz surrounding the iPhone 8 has centered around an edge-to-edge OLED display. The renderings above from Max Rudberg show how Apple may be changing the status bar to accommodate front sensor and camera cutouts. This cutout would include the front camera capable of 4K video recording.

Should the 4K video leaks come to fruition, the iPhone 8 would be extremely capable thanks to additional hardware components. One key to removing the home button in favor of an edge-to-edge screen is 3D-sensing technology, which would unlock the device when an approved user's face is detected. In any case, the rear-facing camera of the iPhone 8 will have a vertical orientation. This design is purported to enhance augmented reality (AR) capabilities as well as possibly accommodate 3D scanning functionality.

Look for further information to surface ahead of the official iPhone keynote this September.