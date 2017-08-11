iOS App of the Week: Cuddli - Dating app for geeks

Dating apps for "geeks" isn't a new concept, but Cuddli wants to be the new hangout for single people who share a common interest in anything considered nerdy. This includes cosplay enthusiasts, comic book lovers, Game of Thrones fans and so on.

Cuddli is a location based app that connects you to other people in your area who enjoy the same hobbies. Unlike some dating apps, you do not need a real Facebook profile to join, and there is no lengthy sign-up process. You just choose your user name, upload a photo, then select 5 icons that represent your interest. Once your profile is complete, you will then be connected to other geeky fanboys or girls in your area.

To make a match in Cuddli you must tap the green arrow on a profile that interest you and hope that person selects you back. If both parties select each other then Cuddli becomes a chatting app where you can get to know each other better before making plans to meet in the real world.

Cuddli touts its safety due to not allowing anonymous profiles, and by never displaying the exact location of any user. Users can also easily hide other users they do not want to interact with.

The only major issues with Cuddli is that it seems to be light on members. I only had a few matches under 21 miles and I live in a major city. It also needs more filters so you can search by interests. Hopefully things will improve as more people join the Cuddli community.

Other features include the ability to take your profile offline but continue using Cuddli as a chat tool, and the ability to keep track of upcoming dates within the app.

Cuddli is available for free on the App Store.