How to trim Live Photos and change the key photo on iPhone

In addition to adding the Loop, Bounce and Long Exposure effects to Live Photos, iOS 11 introduces several new editing features. You can now trim them and change the key photo, which is the photo that displays in your album.

Live Photos capture a moment and record 1.5 seconds both before and after it. The captured shot is called the key photo, which is what you see when you pull it up in Photos. Pressing on it makes it live, showing you the complete 3 second clip. Now you can change the key photo to another frame within the recording and, so if you captured a better looking moment within your recording you can use it as your key photo, then duplicate it as a still if you want. Also, if you caught some unwanted footage in your Live Photo you can now trim it out. Here's how to do it on iPhone: