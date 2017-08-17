Telltale's Walking Dead: The Game now free on the App Store

Telltale Games has been around since 2004, but they didn't become a household name until 2011 when they released Walking Dead: The Game. The App Store title based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series also helped Telltale release other apps based on popular properties such as Game of Thrones and Batman. Now six years later the title that put the studio on the map, and a few other Telltale games, are available at various discounted prices on the Apple App Store.

The first episodes of both Season 1 and Season 2 of the Walking Dead mobile game are currently available for free. Telltale is also offering season passes for both titles at $4.99 and $6.99, respectively. If that's not enough Walking Dead for you, A New Frontier and Michonne are also available at the discounted price of $4.99.

All of Telltale's Walking Dead titles are released in episodes with a narrative-directed approach where a player's decisions affect the outcome of the game and sequels. Here's a quick breakdown of all four discounted titles. All of Telltale's Walking Dead games also take place in the same universe as the comic book series.

Walking Dead: The Game - In this brand new story, you are Lee Everett, a man given a second chance at life in a world devastated by the undead. With corpses returning to life and survivors stopping at nothing to maintain their own safety, protecting an orphaned girl named Clementine may offer him redemption in a world gone to hell.

- In this brand new story, you are Lee Everett, a man given a second chance at life in a world devastated by the undead. With corpses returning to life and survivors stopping at nothing to maintain their own safety, protecting an orphaned girl named Clementine may offer him redemption in a world gone to hell. Walking Dead: The Game - Season 2 - The sequel to Game of the Year award-winning series continues the story of Clementine, a young girl orphaned by the undead apocalypse. Left to fend for herself, she has been forced to learn how to survive in an unforgiving world. But what can an ordinary child do to stay alive when the living can be just as bad – and sometimes worse – than the dead?

- The sequel to Game of the Year award-winning series continues the story of Clementine, a young girl orphaned by the undead apocalypse. Left to fend for herself, she has been forced to learn how to survive in an unforgiving world. But what can an ordinary child do to stay alive when the living can be just as bad – and sometimes worse – than the dead? The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last.

- As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last. The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries is a three episode event (all episodes available now!) and stars the iconic, blade-wielding character from Robert Kirkman's best-selling comic books. Haunted by her past, and coping with unimaginable loss and regret, the story explores Michonne's absence between issues #126 and #139 of the comic book. In this three part miniseries, players will discover what took Michonne away from Rick, Ezekiel, and the rest of her trusted group… and what brought her back.

Other Telltale titles have also been discounted on the App Store. Guardians of the Galaxy TTG, Batman - The Telltale Series and more are all currently on sale for various prices. Telltale is also offering season passes on most of its App Store library.

Remember, be careful downloading any new games in the next few weeks. Any games on the App Store not upgraded with 64-bit compatibility will not work on devices running iOS 11 or later. Luckily a lot of Telltale's titles are 64-bit compatible, except for some of the earlier titles, like Monkey Island Tales.